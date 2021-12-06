Follow us on Image Source : TARAN ADARSH Tadap Box Office Collection Day 3: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria action starrer maintains pace, mints 13 crore

Highlights Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap had a theatrical release on December 3

Tadap is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster RX 100

The film has done its best business in UP, Bihar, MP and Gujarat

Seems like Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's sparkling chemistry in 'Tadap' has set the screens on fire. After registering a decent opening, the film maintained its pace on the third day. The film helmed by Milan Luthria, released on December 3, 2021. 'Tadap' has done well on Sunday with collections in the 5-5.25 crore nett for a weekend of 13 crore nett. "The weekend numbers are pretty good for a film with newcomers though the trajectory could have been better on Sunday as mass centres could have grown more with this being the target audience for the film," Box Office India reported.

"The film has done its best business in UP, Bihar, MP and Gujarat while places like Delhi, Punjab Kolkata and Bangalore have not done so well. Nizam / Andhra would have normally done better but there is a big Telugu film there dominating the scene there. Still, collections in Nizam / Andhra are still better than some other circuits."

With 50% occupancy in the largest market of Maharashtra, the Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer eclipsed the biz of recent Hindi films and saw energetic footfalls even on Day-2. It collected 4.12 crore on Saturday, taking the 2 day total to 8.17 crore.

In Tadap, while Ahan's character seems to be more raw and aggressive, Tara's role appears to be gentle and calmer. The film is Ahan Shetty's debut. It follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned. 'Tadap' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'RX 100' and will be the first big canvas romantic drama to be released in theatres.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, 'Tadap' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film is written by Rajat Arora and features music by Pritam and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

