Tabu’s quirky look in Jawaani Jaaneman new poster has all our attention, check it out 

The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have released yet another poster of the movie featuring the gorgeous actress Tabu who plays a very crucial role in the same. Well, it seems like Tabu’s character in the movie will add more weightage to its storyline. The film also features Saif Ali Khan Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla in pivotal roles.

In the poster, the actress is seen wearing a pink and black ensemble and is sitting on the top of a table. She teams up her outfit with junk jewellery and has loose, curly hair.

In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tabu expressed her happiness on working with Saif after many years. "This is a different film and it's amazing to work with Saif after so many years. We did Biwi No. 1, but we didn't have any scenes together. Saif has a great sense of humour and I was looking forward to doing this kind of film with him," she said.

Saif also was all praise for his co-star. In an interview with Mid-day, he had said, "Tabu is a brilliant actor. This part is funny on paper, and I'm pleased that she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical."

Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar. It is presented by Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films, and Northern Lights Films. The film will hit the big screen on January 31.