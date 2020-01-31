Taapsee Pannu in Thappad trailer shows hard-hitting reality of domestic violence in a relationship

After making rounds for cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic, actress Taapsee Pannu shared the hard-hitting poster from her upcoming film Thappad that happens to be her second collaboration Mulk director Anubhav Sinha. Ever since her look was released, her fans were left waiting for the trailer which has now been shared by the makers and depicts the scenario of domestic violence in a pair and how one day a woman decides to say 'NO' to it. The two minute fifty-four seconds video will make you ponder upon what is not correct and how no one has got the right to slap in a relationship.

The trailer begins with a normal couple enjoying little joys of life until a trouble and a slap hits Taapsee hard in a party amidst the guest that makes her rethink her decision about loving such a person. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the Pink actress wrote, "#Thappad Haan bas EK THAPPAD..... par nahi maar sakta! #ThappadTrailer."

Just yesterday, the poster was shared by Taapsee who wrote, "Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!"

In an interview, Taapse opened up about the director and the film as she said, "Working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed 'Thappad', I immediately decided this was a film I had to do. It has a thought-provoking storyline and deals with a subject which must be addressed in our society."To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say 'Thappad' is this year's 'Pink'."

Talking about the film, it has been shot in the locales of Delhi and Lucknow. Apart from Taapsee, the film features Dia Mirza, Manav Kaul, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor and Tanvi Azmi in pivotal roles. It will hit the theatres on February 28.

WATCH THAPPAD TRAILER HERE:

