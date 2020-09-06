Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore completes 1 year, makers pay heartfelt tribute to the late actor

In memory of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who tragically died on June 14, the makers of his super hit film Chhichhore has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor as the film completes 1 year today. Chhichhore was released on September 6, 2019 and started off nicely 7.32 crores. On top of that, the positive reviews and amazing word of mouth took over the country. The film eventually garnered 150.36 crores in a lifelong run. Not only was the film one of the biggest hits of 2019, but it also achieved some huge box office hits. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Shraddha Kapoor Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Tushar Pandey also play key roles.

Sharing the same on Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "In loving memory... #1YearOfChhichhore".

Chhichhore was one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last projects, was released in 2019. In the film, he played a middle-aged man who tells the story of his time in college to his teenage son.

