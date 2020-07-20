Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSR, SACHIN TIWARI Sushant Singh Rajput lookalike Sachin Tiwari to star in film 'Suicide Or Murder', first poster out

TikTok star Sachin Tiwari became an internet sensation due to his uncanny resemblance with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, Sachin is all set to star in a film inspired by Sushant's life! Sachin will play the lead in "Suicide Or Murder," a film being pitched as an effort based on the life of Sushant, directed by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta. The music is by Shraddha Pandit.

Sachin shared a poster of his debut film on an unverified Instagram account and wrote: "A boy from small town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) as 'The Outsider'." He included the hashtags #SuicideOrMurder, #officialtiwarisachin #bollywood #sushantsinghrajput with his post.

Sachin Tiwari has been making headlines for his uncanny resemblance to the late actor Sushant His looks are extremely similar to that of Sushant's. Several pictures and videos of Sachin Tiwari are going viral across social media platforms. Sachin Tiwari is reportedly an acting and fitness enthusiast who hails from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. The actor's postmortem report stated that he committed suicide. While Mumbai Police investigate the actor's death, several politicians, celebrities and fans have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, suspecting foul play.

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, was unveiled on July 6 and it has garnered the highest likes ever. Netizens showered their love on film’s dialogue that talked about seizing the day. Adapted from John Green’s famous novel The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara will release on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios the film is set to release on the streaming platform on July 24.

