Sushant Singh Rajput's Indonesian fans pay tribute to late actor. Watch video

Image Source : SCREENGRAB YOUTUBE Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans in Indonesia paid tribute to the late actor by playing M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story song at a park. In a video doing the rounds on the internet, one can see the song 'Kaun Tujhe' playing on the huge screen in Jakarta. The popular song from Sushant's 2016 hit film featured him along with Disha Patani. The love track was sung by Palak Muchhal, lyrics were penned by Manoj Muntashir and music was composed by Amaal Mallik. The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to Bollywood.

The post left his fans emotional. A user commented, "Amazing tribute Indonesia Sadly, we didn't know he was loved so much Need more people like you." "Much love from India for doing this in memory of Sushant Thank you for sharing our pain," wrote another.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was laid to rest on June 15 after his father arrived from Patna. On Thursday, his family immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Patna.

Fans from all over the world have been expressing their shock and grief on Sushant's death. Paying tribute to the late actor, International Space University in France wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. He had even accepted an invitation to visit ISU's Central Campus in the summer of 2019 but other agenda priorities prevented him from traveling to Strasbourg."

We @isunet are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor @itsSSR

Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. https://t.co/E3GZFHdZdo pic.twitter.com/PAqwY5MGoB — Space University (@ISUnet) June 15, 2020

On Tuesday, Gilad Cohen, deputy director-general of Israel's foreign ministry also took to Twitter to mourn the actor's death. "Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!," Cohen tweeted. He also shared the link of song 'Makhna' from his film Drive, which was shot in Israel.

Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of @its_sushant_fc, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!

Check out one of the great things that came of his trip to Israel in the link below. #IsraelLooksEast #RIPSushantSinghRajput https://t.co/GM9bjM09XD pic.twitter.com/oukPiMFinh — Gilad Cohen 🇮🇱 (@GiladCohen_) June 16, 2020

For the unversed, Sushant shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor's TV show Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to carve a niche for himself with films such as Kai Po Che!, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore. His last film is Dil Bechara, which is yet to be released.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage