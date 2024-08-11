Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari, sister-in-law Katrina Kaif heap praises on his acting in PAHD

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Katrina Kaif, Sharvari on Sunny Kaushal's acting in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Netflix film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' starring Sunny Kaushal, Vikrant Massey, Jimmy Shergill and Taapsee Pannu is garnering a lot of attention. All the actors are getting a lot of praise for this film. Meanwhile, now Sunny Kaushal's sister-in-law and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and his alleged girlfriend Sharvari Wagh have also reviewed the film on their Instagram account. Katrina shared her reaction after watching the film on her Instagram story on Sunday.

What did Katrina Kaif's story read?

Katrina Kaif wrote, "I liked Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba very much. The film is very funny. Had to pause the film again and again to tell my husband his explanation of the plot." Along with this, she congratulated the other actors in the film. She congratulated the film's producers Anand L Rai, Jayapradha Desai and writer Kanika Dhillon. While praising actress Taapsee Pannu, she described her work as excellent. For Jimmy Shergill, she wrote, "You did a great job." At the same time, she described Vikrant Massey as brilliant as always. Praising her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, she wrote, "Sunny, you surprised me. After seeing this side of you, I feel whatever you say is right. You are always right and you are the best brother-in-law. I promise I will never trouble you."

Sharvari Wagh's Instagram story

Apart from Katrina, Sunny's alleged girlfriend Sharvari also praised the film and reviewed the film on her Instagram. She wrote, "What an exciting film! I was on the edge of my sofa. Sunny, your performance is incredible. Sunny, Taapsee and Vikrant, all three of you have done a great job. Many congratulations to Netflix and Kanika."

Let us tell you that the film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is a romantic-thriller film, which premiered on Netflix on August 9. Its first part 'Hasseen Dillruba' released in the year 2021 has been taken forward. This time Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill have entered the film apart from Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu. The film is trending on the No. 1 spot on Netflix India.

