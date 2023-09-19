Sudha Murthy reviews Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, says 'India can do it'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sudha Murthy with Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi

After the success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri is coming with The Vaccine War, which will be released on September 28. Starring Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, and Anupam Kher in key roles, the film traces India's journey in the fight against the pandemic. Ahead of the film's release, noted author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy heaped praises on Vivek Agnihotri and his film.

The filmmaker took to social media and thanked Sudha Murthy for her inspiring words at the screening of The Vaccine War.



Speaking at the screening, Murthy stated, "Behind every successful woman is an understanding man." This statement was directed towards the makers of the film, highlighting the power of unity and collaboration. Furthermore, Sudha Murthy, visibly moved by the film's content and message, shared her optimism. She passionately exclaimed, "India can do it!" Her emotional response echoed the film's core message of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

According to makers, The Vaccine War has not only become a testament to India's indomitable spirit but also a beacon of hope and unity in the ongoing global battle against the pandemic. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28 September 2023.

Vivek Agnihotri had earlier been lauded for his film The Kashmir Files, which recently won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards. The filmmaker is known for his films like The Tashkent Files, Hate Story, Zid, Junooniyat, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, and others.

