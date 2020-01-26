Image Source : TWITTER Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Shraddha's dance film is on track, earns Rs 23.47 crore

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is on its way to become one of the biggest hits of 2020. The film earned Rs 10.26 crore on its second day, taking the total collection to Rs 23. 77 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#StreetDancer3D is on track on Day 2... Witnesses substantial growth, which keeps it in the race... #Mumbai circuit leads, while other circuits gather pace post noon onwards... Day 3 [#RepublicDay] should boost biz... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr. Total: ₹ 23.47 cr. #India biz".

From reprised versions of classic songs Mile Sur Mera Tumhara and Muqabala to jaw-dropping moves, the film has it all - and it's set against an India-Pakistan dance rivalry, to boot. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are competing dancers on opposing sides of the cross-border divide. He is Indian, she is Pakistani, and there is blood on the dancefloor. Add the rubber-jointed Prabhu Deva to the mix, and you have the most savage dance battle Bollywood has seen in a while.

Other than Shraddha and Varun, Street Dancer 3D also features Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurrana in pivotal roles.

Directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Street Dancer 3D also features Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan.

