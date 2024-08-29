Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy earns in single digits for first time, enters Rs 600 cr club

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Stree 2 was released on August 15, 2024.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's latest offering Stree 2 has added one more feature to its hat as the horror comedy has finally entered the coveted Rs 600 crore club globally in just 14 days of its release. Despite being released alongside Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, the film has clearly outshined its competitors easily and dominated at the box office. However, on its 14th day, Stree 2 earned in single digits for the first time but that didn't stop the film from entering the Rs 600 crore club. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 9.25 crore nett on Wednesday, taking the total nett collections to Rs 424.05 crore.

Day-wise nett collections of Stree 2

Day Collections Day 0 (Wednesday) Rs 8.5 crore Day 1 (Thursday) Rs 51.8 crore Day 2 (Friday) Rs 31.4 crore Day 3 (Saturday) Rs 43.85 crore Day 4 (Sunday) Rs 55.9 crore Day 5 (Monday) Rs 38.1 crore Day 6 (Tuesday) Rs 25.8 crore Day 7 (Wednesday) Rs 19.5 crore Day 8 (Thursday) Rs 16.8 crore Day 9 (Friday) Rs 17.5 crore Day 10 (Saturday) Rs 33 crore Day 11 (Sunday) Rs 42.4 crore Day 12 (Monday) Rs 17 crore Day 13 (Tuesday) Rs 11.75 crore Day 14 (Wednesday) Rs 9.25 crore

Stree 2 vs KGF Chapter 2

After crossing several film's lifetime businesses, Stree 2 now looks to break KGF Chapter 2's box office record for its Hindi version, which stood at Rs 435.33 crore. Released in 2022, the Yash-starrer grossed over Rs 1,200 crore globally, with a major contribution coming from its Hindi version.

