Stree 2 gets added to the list of top five highest-grossing Hindi films

Stree 2 has been making waves at the box office since day 1 of its release. According to trade figures, this film is soon going to join the club of 500 crores. Amidst the tremendous collection of this film, let's have a look at the top five Hindi films which have earned the most at the domestic ticket window.

Jawan

Jawan is the most successful film of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's careers in terms of earnings. This film created a storm at the box office. People were so crazy about it that after its release, long queues of viewers were seen outside the theatres to watch it. Jawan had a net collection of Rs 640.25 crore in India.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was released last year, at the end of 2023. Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol also played important roles in the film. This film surprised everyone by earning a lot at the box office. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it was successful in collecting Rs 553.87 crore in India.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback on the big screen after four years with Yash Raj's spy universe film Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this film had made many earning records. It became the first Hindi film to join the 500-crore club.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is also included in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films. Directed by Anil Sharma, this film starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. The film received a tremendous response from the audience. It earned Rs 525.7 crore at the box office.

Stree 2

The latest entry in this list is Stree 2. The audience is loving the acting of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the film. It has left many films behind in terms of earnings. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has collected Rs 486.55 crore at the box office.

