SS Rajamouli’s RRR team unspool memories of the film's journey

It's been four years since the 'Baahubali' director S.S. Rajamouli posted the picture, leaving room for much speculation. With only 50 days ahead of the movie's release, the makers of 'RRR' shared the memories related to the beginning of the magnum opus. Telugu movie folks went gaga over the hint, as they made multiple assumptions on the venture at that time. The makers soon announced the movie and it has been three years since 'RRR' got on the floors.

Being a pan-India movie, it is one of the biggest multi-starrer projects in Telugu. The two biggest stars coming together for a mammoth project like 'RRR' is one of the biggest feats by Rajamouli. Ram Charan and NTR, who are to play Alluri Sita Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.

"4 years since he posted this pic leaving room for so many speculations 3 years since we began filming #RRRMovie 50 Days for you to experience the magic on the big screen. Oohinchani Chitra Vichitrame Snehaaniki Chaachina Hastham Jan 7th, Let's blast!!", the makers tweeted.

While 'RRR' is slated for its grand release in theatres worldwide on January 7, 2022, the team seems to have kickstarted the promotions. A couple of songs released by the team has amplified the pre-existing buzz for the movie. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram Charan shared a clip from the video of the song Naacho Naacho featuring Jr NTR and wrote a caption, "Couldn't stop dancing to the kick-ass mass beats of #RRRMassAnthem with my brother @jrntr."

Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the multi-starrer film features also Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. 'RRR' will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.

