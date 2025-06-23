Sridevi's rejected film became one of Madhuri Dixit's biggest hits, cast and crew bagged several awards There is one such film which was rejected by Sridevi but later on became Madhuri Dixit's one of the most celebrated films. Read further to know its name.

Several actors in the Indian cinema have regretted rejecting good films and late actor Sridevi was no different. Yes! You read that right, there was one such film which was rejected by Bollywood's 'Chandni', Sridevi. This film was released in the 90s, in which Anil Kapoor played the lead role. Moreover, this film was a hit at the box office and even bagged several awards. Interestingly, this Bollywood film is that after Sridevi's rejection, this movie was offered to Madhuri Dixit and later became one of her most celebrated films.

Which film did Sridevi reject?

This film was being produced by Boney Kapoor himself and he wanted to cast his wife, Sridevi. But the actress refused because, in the year 1990, Sridevi featured in the original film with Chiranjeevi, titled 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari'. Inder Kumar took the Tamil rights of this film and later cast Madhuri Dixit opposite Anil Kapoor.

The name of this film is 'Beta', which was released in 1992. Madhuri played the role of Anil Kapoor's wife in the film. Aruna Irani played the role of the actor's mother. Although this role first went to Waheeda Rehman, Mala Sinha and Sharmila Tagore, all the actresses refused to play the negative role. Then Indra offered this role to his sister Aruna, and she agreed.

The film dominated the box office

'Beta' is one of the highest-grossing films of the year 1992. Made in a budget of just Rs 4.25 crore, this film did a business of Rs 20 crore at the domestic box office. The film also won many awards, including 5 Filmfare Awards. Anil Kapoor got the Best Actor award, and Madhuri got the Best Actress award for this film. While Aruna Irani got the Best Supporting Role award. Singer Anuradha Paudwal got the Female Playback Singer award and Saroj Khan got the Best Choreography award.

