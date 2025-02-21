Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic: Rajkummar Rao to play cricket legend, confirms former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly confirms Rajkummar Rao will play him in his biopic, though the film's release is delayed due to scheduling conflicts.

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket team captain and one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket, recently confirmed that Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will portray him in his upcoming biopic. Speaking to the media in Bardhaman, West Bengal, Ganguly shared that although Rao was slated to take on the titular role, there were scheduling conflicts that would delay the film’s release by over a year.

Ganguly, often hailed as the "Prince of Kolkata," played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India, amassing over 18,500 runs during his international career. He led India to 21 Test wins and played a pivotal role in taking India to the final of the 2003 World Cup. Beyond his cricketing achievements, Ganguly's influence extended into administration, where he became the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and later, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He retired from international cricket in 2008, leaving behind an indelible legacy.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is set to appear in Bhool Chuk Maaf, a quirky romantic film alongside actress Wamiqa Gabbi. The recently released teaser showcases a hilarious yet mysterious plot where Rajkummar's character finds himself stuck in a time loop, repeating the same day of his wedding ceremonies. The film's teaser features the classic track “Chor Bazaari” from Love Aaj Kal (2009), adding a nostalgic touch to the narrative.

Directed by Karan Sharma and presented by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Bhool Chuk Maaf promises a lighthearted take on love and time travel.

In addition to Bhool Chuk Maaf, Rajkummar Rao has Maalik lined up for release on June 20, 2025. Produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, Maalik will be a theatrical release.

While Ganguly's biopic is still in its early stages, anticipation for Rajkummar’s portrayal of the cricket icon is already growing. With both Bhool Chuk Maaf and Maalik in the pipeline, Rajkummar Rao's fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming months.