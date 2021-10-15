Sooryavanshi release date announced: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif film to hit theaters on Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar

On the eve of Dussehra, Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his much anticipated film Sooryavanshi. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif will hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing a video with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, he wrote, "Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas."

Katrina too shared the post requesting all to go to theatres and watch the film. "18 months have passed since our entire entertainment industry including film & stage has been on a standstill due to the pandemic. It's been a long difficult wait for us but finally patience prevailed and we are back! Now it's not about just our film but it's about our industry as a family and the relationship we share with our beloved audience! So let's come together for the magic of cinema!" she wrote on Instagram.

While the actor had earlier shared that the film will the theaters on Diwali, he did not disclose the date. It was hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the reopening of cinema halls in the state from October 22, that Akshay made the announcement.

“So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE ,” Kumar had tweeted.

“Sooryavanshi” was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatre shutdown across the country. The makers then planned a Diwali 2020 premiere but had to postpone it to April 30 this year.

It is the fourth film in Shetty''s cop universe, which also features blockbusters Ajay Devgn''s “Singham”, “Singham Returns”, and Ranveer Singh''s “Simmba”.

Both Devgn and Singh will be seen in cameo appearances in “Sooryavanshi”, which also features Katrina Kaif.

The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

"Sooryavanshi" will be the first big Bollywood project to release in theatres during the pandemic. It will have a box office clash with Marvel Studios'' much-anticipated epic adventure movie "Eternals", which is scheduled to hit the screens on November 5.