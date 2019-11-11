Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif shares a laugh with director Rohit Shetty in latest picture

Actress Katrina Kaif who is all set to share screen space with Akshay Kumar in Sooyavanshi shared a latest picture on social media, which has caught everyone's attention.Katrina, who was last seen in Bharat, started shooting for Sooryavanshi on October 8 and will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay for the ninth time

In the photo, Katrina is sharing hearty laughter with director Rohit Shetty. While Rohit Shetty is seen in black with black glasses, Katrina is donning a pretty pale outfit with floral prints on.

It remains to be seen how Sooryavanshi, which brings together one of the recent times' most loved pairings, turns out. The duo has previously worked together in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome and De Dana Dan and the film brings together after a gap of almost a gap of a decade.

According to reports, a massive climax has been planned for Sooryavanshi which was shot over a period of 20 days at the Ramoji Film City. For the power-packed final scene, a massive set was designed and the filmmaker and his writers have been working on the climax for months. Apparently, they have cracked a scenario that does justice to the three super cops.

