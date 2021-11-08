Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer witness blockbuster first weekend

Diwali 2021 saw the release of Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. While fans loved the action-packed masalsa entertainer, the makers got a surprise when the film minted Rs 50 crore on its opening two days. While everyone is waiting for the box office collection of the opening weekend, it is expected that the film will go up till Rs 81 crore. The collections on the first day turned up to 26.29 crores while on the second day, the numbers earned were 23.85 crores. Going by the chain, it is expected that on Sunday, the film will witness a huge growth and the weekend collection will emerge the biggest till date for Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, media and Internet research analyst Karan Taurani said the film will record a "lifetime earning" of Rs 140-150 crore, "which is 30 per cent below pre-Covid levels". The box-office, though, will only do better once the limitation of 50 per cent occupancy is lifted across states. "It is very important for the relaxation to happen," Taurani said, adding the momentum is likely to be maintained over the next two-three weeks because more content-rich medium- and big-budget films are coming.