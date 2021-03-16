Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Pritam Jaiswal to star in 'Unfair and lovely' featuring Randeep Hooda, Ileana

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRITAM JAISWAL OFFICIAL Pritam Jaiswal to star in 'Unfair and lovely' featuring Randeep Hooda, Ileana

A big break for Pritam Jaiswal! The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Unfair and Lovely. Directed by Balwinder Singh Juneja, the film stars Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles. The film is about India's obsession with fair skin. Talking about the project, Pritam said, "It was an amazing experience working with Randeep Hooda. He is a very positive and energetic person. His guidance helped me a lot through the movie. I learnt a lot from him whenever he used to perform. I used to observe how well he was delivering his lines and how well he portrayed his character."

Talking about his equation with Randeep, Pritam added "he made me very comfortable and was friendly. Randeep also gave me a piece of very good advice. He said that its okay if you don’t get many projects, but always do quality work, which will help you to get more work and to grow in the industry."

Speaking about his other co-star, Illeana, Pritam said "It was great working with her. She is calm, chill and supportive and whenever we used to do scenes together she used to always ask me if I’m comfortable which gave me positive energy in my work environment".

Further, talking about his character, Pritam said "In unfair and lovely my character is of an innocent guy who always speaks the truth and makes the situation awkward around him."

Meanwhile, the film is looking forward to release in theatre this year.