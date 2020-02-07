Moments from Sonam, Janhvi, Arjun's fam-jam at unveiling of chowk named after their grandfather

Kapoor family at the unveiling of Surinder Kapoor Chowk

Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor along with their family members gathered to unveil an intersection in Chembur named after their grandfather. The entire Kapoor family was present to do a puja at the Surinder Kapoor Chowk. Pictures and videos from the family gathering are all over social media.

Sonam’s actor father Anil Kapoor, uncles Sanjay and Boney Kapoor, cousins Arjun and Shanaya Kapoor and Mohit Marwah were also present at the unveiling.

Arjun also shared pictures along with the caption, “He came to this city with my grandmother not knowing what the future holds for him. He was maybe an outsider to this industry but he carved his way thru from being an assistant in Mughal e azam to having his kids and grandchildren continue his production his legacy and his family name ahead... thank u to all the people of Chembur to make this chowk a reality... our family strives to entertain all of u because my grand father made his to this profession. Today we are privileged and yes we perhaps have a surname that is known but for our family it started in Mumbai with my grand father Surinder Kapoor,” he wrote.

For the uninitiated, Surinder Kapoor was a film producer. He produced films such as Pukar, No Entry, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Loafer and Judaai, all with his son Anil. He also served as the President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India from 1995 to 2001. He breathed his last in 2011.