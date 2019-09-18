Sonam Kapoor, Dalquer Salmaan host special screening of 'The Zoya Factor' for Cricketers. See Pics

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH 'The Zoya Factor' special screening for Indian cricketers

Sonam Kapoor and Dalquer Salman hosted a special screening of 'The Zoya Factor' for Indian cricketers. Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan was spotted with wife, Sagarika Ghatge while Ajit Agarkar and Ajay Jadeja also marked their presence for the special screening. The entire starcast of the film that included Sonam Kapoor, Dalquer Salman, Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi were present at the screening. Actor Sikander Kher was also spotted at the event.

Sonam Kapoor has bee been busy promoting the film and we have seen some new ideas for it. Sonam who plays the title role in the film has decided to be only dressed in red for promotional events of the film. The actor recently shared videos of Bollywood celebs revealing their lucky charm in life.

The film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 book with the same name. Film ‘The Zoya Factor’ is a story of an advertising professional Zoya who is considered to be lucky for the India cricket team . Dalquer Salmaan plays the role of India Cricket captain in the film. Directed by Abhishek Sharma the film also stars actor Angad Bedi and Sanjay Kapoor in important role. The film is set to release this Friday along with Karan Deol's debut 'Pal Pal Dile ke Pass' and Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal starrer 'Prassthanam'.