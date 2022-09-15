Sonam and Anand will make great parents, says her Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhaskar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam and Anand will make great parents

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are embracing parenthood for the first time. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 20th August in Mumbai this year. The Kapoor-Ahuja clan is all thrilled after the arrival of new family member. Sonam took to social media to announce the good news with fans. Now, her co-star Swara Bhaskar has talked about the new parents in town.

In a recent interview with News18, Swara Bhaskar said, "I think Sonam and Anand are both going to make great parents. Sonam is going to make for a really fun mom. She is also a really funny person and she has a way of saying things the way it is. Sonam unfiltered is the most entertaining thing you will ever find. So I am sure she is going to have lots of stories to tell us (about the baby). I haven’t seen her yet because I had COVID and I was like let me recover. I was telling her that I am the safest person now, full of antibodies."

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker have been really close friends for years. The duo have shared screen space several times. They have worked together in films like Raanjhanaa (2013), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), and Veere Di Wedding (2018). Rhea also attended Sonam Kapoor's wedding and shared adorable pictures on social media. They never miss a chance to praise each other on social media.

Earlier, the Delhi 6 actress welcomed her baby home to her Mumbai residence, and the video went viral. On reaching home, a grand aarti was held at the doorstep to welcome the new member of the Kapoor-Ahuja clan. In the video, Anand can be seen entering the home with the baby, and later the new mom, Sonam, can be seen carrying the baby while they take blessings during the puja ceremony. One of the paparazzi called out Sonam Kapoor’s name, and she turned around and waved at them. As they returned home, the new parents dressed in matching white outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor and is slated to make a comeback with the Shome Makhija directorial Blind, which will be streamed on OTT.

