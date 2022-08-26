Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja bring their baby boy home; Anil Kapoor distribute sweets | WATCH video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja bring their baby boy home

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy on August 20th, have been trending all over the internet since the birth of their child. The ‘everyday phenomenal’ couple made their first appearance along with their little bundle of joy today. The Ranjhanaa actress is finally back with her baby boy from the hospital.

Sonam arrived back at her home with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and her father, Anil Kapoor, in their Mumbai residence. On reaching home, a grand aarti was held at the doorstep to welcome the new member of the Kapoor-Ahuja clan. In the video, Anand can be seen entering the home with the baby, and later the new mom, Sonam, can be seen carrying the baby while they take blessing during the puja ceremony. One of the paparazzi called out Sonam Kapoor’s name, and she turned around and waved at them. As they returned home, the new parents dressed in matching white outfits.

After the rituals were done, Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja stepped out of their house to distribute sweets to the paparazzi. Anil Kapoor greeted everyone with folded hands and his infectious smile, while the photographers congratulated him for becoming a grandfather.

On Saturday, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and announced the arrival of her baby boy. Her post read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor also took to his social media and shared a post, which read, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy, and we couldn’t be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel."

Recently, in an interview with Vogue Magazine, Sonam Kapoor was quizzed about life post-embracing motherhood. To which she replied, "priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor and is slated to make a comeback with the Shome Makhija directorial Blind, which will be streamed on OTT.

