Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISUNILKATARIA Sonakshi Sinha looks brave as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj The Pride of India first look

The first glimpse of Sonakshi Sinha from Bhuj: The Pride Of India has finally been released by the makers. The actress will be seen essaying the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! Based on a true story, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a war action film. The film features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. The look was shared by the actress herself on Instagram and wrote, "Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP!"

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is written & directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Kumar Mangat Pathak, under the banners of T-Series and Select Media Holdings LLP. The film will release with Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP.

Previously, Ajay Devgn shared his first look and wrote, "It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020."

It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

The film will mark the Bollywood debut of South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash along with others like Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Hate Story 4 actor Ihana Dhillon, and singer-actor Ammy Virk. Talkinga bout working with the actor, Pranitha told IANS, "Ajay sir is so disciplined on sets. He is so natural when it comes to acting and the best thing about him is that as soon as the director says action, he gets into the character and gets out of it as soon as the director says cut. There was so much to learn from him and I feel blessed to have worked with him in my first Bollywood film."

