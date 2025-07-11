Son of Sardaar 2 trailer out: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's film seems like a fun ride The official trailer of the comedy drama film 'Son of Sardaar 2' featuring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur in key roles has been released by the makers on Friday, July 11, 2025. Watch the trailer video here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who was recently seen in the crime thriller 'Raid 2', will be next seen in the second instalment of the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the comedy drama film features Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Ravi Kishan, Kubbra Sait, and others in the lead roles. The makers of the film dropped the official trailer of the film on Friday, July 11, 2025, on various social media platforms. Talking about its release date, the comedy drama film will hit the silver screens on July 25, 2025.

Son of Sardaar 2 trailer is out now

The 2-minute 59-second trailer starts with a statement, "2012 He survived Punjab, now will he survive Scotland?" The trailer also includes some iconic lines from the previous instalment, like "Just Joking" and “Kadi Hass Bhi Liya Karo.” Social media users have expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, "Son of sardar 2 all time blockbuster movie." Another YouTube user commented, "Nice megastar Ajay Devgan sir blockbuster loading."

By sharing the trailer video on the YouTube channel of Devgn Films, the makers wrote, "Presenting the official trailer video of Son Of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia & Pravin Talreja starring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and team. The film will release on 25th July 2025," in the description.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N.R.Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja under the banners of Devgn Films and Jio Platforms. The music of the film is composed by Jaani, Harsh Upadhyay, Amar Mohile, Sunny Vik, and Salil Amrute. However, the cinematography of this film is done by Aseem Bajaj.

