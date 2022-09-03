Sita Ramam Hindi Twitter Review and Reactions: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal's film takes audience by storm

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AJIPAN369 Sita Ramam Hindi Twitter Review and Reactions

Sita Ramam Hindi Twitter Review and Reactions: The much anticipated and awaited Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer hit theaters on September 2. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sita Ramam is set against the backdrop of a war love story. The actor essays the role of Lieutenant Ram, an army officer, who is accompanied by Mrunal Thakur as his love interest in the role of Sita Mahalakshmi.

Set in the 60s and 80's, Sita Ramam highlights the crucial events in the love story. An orphan soldier Lieutenant Ram's life changes when he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. He meets her and love blossoms. When he comes back to his camp in Kashmir, he sends a letter to Sita which doesn't reach her. Twenty years later, Rashmi Mandanna, who is portraying the crucial role of Afreen is given the task of giving the letter to Sita. Written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar and Sumanth. ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer's first week ends on dull note

Sita Ramam has been a blockbuster hit in the south Indian market and minted an amount of more than Rs 62.85 crores and internationally it has bagged an amount of Rs 78 crores. After ruling all over the South, the film is taking Hindi cinema by storm. A user wrote, "Watched #SitaRamamHindi What a movie, i couldn't stop myself to talk about it. If anybody want to know the exact meaning of content then go and watch it in theaters in Hindi ! 4 star @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika #SitaRamamHindi2Sept."

Another said, "Can't come out of the hangover of #SitaRamamHindi .. Pure classic. Can't help but imagine..what if it were all true What if such a pious live actually existed." ALSO READ: Cobra Box Office Collection Day 3: Another dull day for Chiyaan Vikram starrer

Sita Ramam Hindi Twitter Review and Reactions:

Latest Bollywood News