Singham to Golmaal, 5 biggest Bollywood franchises that may get a sequel soon

In the last few years, many such film franchises have come into Bollywood, which has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. These films not only waved the flag of success at the box office, but their craze increased with every new film. Golmaal, Singham, Housefull and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Tiger are the five biggest and most popular film franchises of Bollywood. It is significant to note that Akshay Kumar has worked in three of these. Another interesting fact about these film franchises is that most of them have announced their next instalment.

Singham

'Singham' is another successful franchise of Rohit Shetty. Unlike Golmaal, this is an action police drama franchise. It started in 2011 with 'Singham'. Ajay Devgan became popular among the audience by playing the role of Bajirao Singham. After this, 'Singham Returns' (2014) also entertained the people. Singham Again is going to be released on Diwali this year, which is the third instalment of this franchise and the fifth film of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Housefull

Like Golmaal, Housefull is also a famous film franchise. So far four parts of it have been released. The Housefull franchise started in the year 2010 and was directed by Sajid Khan. After this, Housefull 2 ​​(2012), Housefull 3 (2016) and Housefull 4 (2019) tickled the audience. Comedy of error is the USP of the Housefull franchise. Its characters are trapped in strange situations, which makes the audience laugh. Housefull 5 will be released in June 2025.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise films have comedy as well as horror. Its first film was 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which was released in 2007. Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan played important roles in it. 15 years later, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' came in 2022, which did well at the box office. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani played the lead roles in it. The films of this franchise have an interesting combination of comedy with ghosts and mysteries. The third part of the film is also going to be released this Diwali.

Tiger Movie Franchise

Salman Khan starrer Ek Tha Tiger was released on Independence Day 2012. The film turned about to be a huge hit and brought back the golden duo of Salman and Katrina together. Its second instalment Tiger Zinda Hai released on Christmas 2017. The film also minted a lot of money at the box office and opened the gates for the third part released on Diwali 2023, titled Tiger. Now its fourth part will be released soon. Tiger Vs Pathaan is said to be the next instalment for both film franchises, Pathaan and Tiger.

Golmaal

The 'Golmaal' franchise directed by Rohit Shetty has set a new benchmark in comedy films. The first film 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited' released in 2006 made the audience laugh a lot. After this, Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again (2017) strengthened this franchise even more. The special thing about the Golmaal franchise is that its stories show a web of funny misunderstandings. Every character has a unique personality and its dialogues make the film interesting. This is a family entertainer franchise, which people of all age groups like. Its next film has not been announced yet but Rohit Shetty has hinted at working on a new film as we believe it can be a Golmaal sequel.

Apart from these other famous Bollywood franchises include names like Jolly LLB, Dhoom, Stree, Koi Mill Gaya and Krrish franchise, Don, Drishyam and Race. Mreover, Except for Dhoom, all these film series are expecting a sequel.

