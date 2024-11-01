Singham Again hits theatres: Fans hail Ajay Devgn’s action-packed blockbuster with surprise cameos

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mumbai: Actors Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Director Rohit Shetty during the trailer launch of Singham Again, in Mumbai.

Rohit Shetty's latest project in the police universe, Singham Again, launched on November 1, starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor with Maze 3. Viewers have been praising the film with great cameos on social media co-. “Full of action- wonders.” Fans call this a well-made “paisa wasool” film.

Netizens share positive reviews

Social media is flooded with praises for Singham Again. One user tweeted, “SinghamAgain is a masterpiece of cinema! Action, suspense and surprise cameos make this worth watching.” Another observer highlighted Rohit Shetty’s teachings and said he brought the same but bigger magic he saw in Simba. A powerful Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar's strong cop role, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's thrilling fight.

A surprise cameo steals the show

Surprisingly, fans also enjoyed it, especially Salman Khan’s cameo as Chulbul Pandey, in which he is matched up close and happily. While Deepika Padukone's cameo reportedly thrilled the audience, Tiger Shroff's entry added an adrenaline-pumping twist.

A legacy of work continues

Launched in 2011, the Singham franchise has been a high-octane staple in Bollywood. With Singham Again, the police universe promises to keep the audience immersed in thrilling puzzles, star-studded characters and sharp twists.

Also read | AP Dhillon house firing case: One arrested, another on the run in singer's Canada residence shooting