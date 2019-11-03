Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 2 years of 'Ittefaq'

The 'Chocolate Boy of Bollywood', Siddharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share with his fans, a remembrance of his movie 'Ittefaq'. As the murder mystery "Ittefaq" completed two years on Sunday, the good-looking actor became nostalgic, reminiscing the film's journey.

"No matter how many ever films you work on, the experience is always unique! Celebrating #2YearsOfIttefaq thinking about the fun times I had while shooting with the amazing team," Sidharth wrote on Instagram.

He also posted a video in which he shared some behind the scenes moments.

Helmed by B.R. Chopra's grandson Abhay Chopra and jointly produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and BR Films, "Ittefaq" also featured Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna. The movie is an adaptation of a 1969 film of the same name starring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda.

Sidharth will be next seen in "Marjaavaan" along with Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. The film will release on November 22.