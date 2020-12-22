Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEKOBEROI Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak wins praise from director Vishal Mishra in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vishal Mishra's thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The shooting of the film has begun in Pune. The first day of the shoot involved a night sequence with Palak giving the mahurat shot. After the shot, Vishal Mishra was all praises for the actress and appreciated her for her sincerity and hard work.

Vishal in an interview with a media portal said, "It has only been a day but Palak has already left us impressed. She is the heart and soul of our film and she is extremely hardworking and sincere. We will be shooting in Pune for a while and will then continue with the second schedule in Mumbai."

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is a horror-thriller said to be based on true events. It is a story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, who was an employee at a BPO organization in Gurugram.

Following the Pune schedule, the team will be starting their second schedule in Mumbai. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi. ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’, directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra, marks the second collaboration between Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment after 'Iti – Can You Solve Your Own Murder'. The film is produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S Yermal.

Last year, Palak had made her acting debut in an advertisement. The ad was shared by Shweta on her Instagram page where she called herself a proud mother.