Shraddha Kapoor looks ready to battle it out on dance floor in first look poster from Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D’s trailer his just a few days away from its release and after Varun Dhawan's first look from Street Dancer 3D, the look of the film's female lead Shraddha Kapoor was unveiled today. The ABCD 2 stars come together for another dance film. The countdown for the film's trailer has begun and we are just six days away from the first trailer. The team of Street Dancer 3D is helping us in our wait with looks of the stars from the film. Shraddha Kapoor tweeted her look from the film with latest poster.

Sharing the poster, Shraddha tweeted, "Keep the fire burning... the battle is 6 moves away! #StreetDancer3D trailer out on 18th Dec."

Earlier Varun Dhawan had shared his first look from the film in which he was seen flaunting his ripped body as he posed wearing a black hoodie. Varun was also seen sporting a Michael Jackson tattoo on his right hand. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Boom #SD3 #streetdancer. Trailer out 18th Dec Only 7 sleeps away."

Earlier the film’s trailer was reportedly scheduled for December 12 release but now the date has been postponed to December 18. The film's trailer is also expected to be attached to Dabangg 3 when it hits the theatres.

Street Dancer 3D will see an ABCD 2 reunion as it features Varun with Shraddha Kapoor in the leads. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. Street Dancer 3D directed by choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza will get a Republic Day release and will hit the theaters on December 24, 2020.

