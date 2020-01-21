Image Source : TWITTER Shooting of Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai kickstarts in Goa, leaked pics from sets go viral

After Dabangg 3, superstar Salman Khan is all set to be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Bigg Boss 13 host announced his movie while promoting Dabangg 3 and surprised his fans all the way. Now, latest reports suggest that shooting of Radhe has been completed in Mumbai and, the team has begun the next schedule in Goa. Radhe is the official adaptation of Korean blockbuster, The Outlaws and is being directed by Prabhudeva.

“It is a 20-day shoot in Goa, and the makers have secured permissions from the authorities to shoot at real life locations with Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. From streets, churches to the beaches, Team Radhe will be shooting all across the city. Disha Patani, who plays the female lead, will join in for the schedule too, as she is supposed to shoot an exotic song with Salman,” a source was quoted as saying to Bollywood Hungama.

The report further added that in this schedule, the makers of Radhe will shoot for a couple of action scenes. “It’s hand to hand, real action scenes loaded with style and swag featuring Salman and Randeep. There is also a chase scene slated to be shot in Goa,” the source added.

Meanwhile, some pictures from the sets of the film have made its way to the internet. A Salman Khan fan shared the pictures on Twitter. In one of the pictures, director Prabhudeva can be seen smiling along with the Radhe team. Take a look:

Radhe is all set to hit the cinemas on Eid 2020.

