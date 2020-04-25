Can't wait to resume 'Nikamma' shoot once it's safe to get back to work: Shirley Setia

Setia Shirley is trying to focus on making music amid lockdown.

Singer Shirley Setia says she is looking forward to restarting the filming of her big-screen debut "Nikamma" after India succeeds in its fight with coronavirus. The film industry came to a grinding halt after the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

"COVID-19 has really affected everyone, and once it is better things will slowly move back on track like it is meant to. We are yet to finish the shoot, and I can't wait to get back to the camera once work can officially and safely be resumed. For now, we must be at home, wait and pray for things to get better," Shirley told PTI.

Nikamma is directed by Sabbir Khan and also stars Shilpa Shetty and "Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota" actor Abhimanyu Dassani. The action entertainer was scheduled to release on June 5.

Shirley said with everything coming to a standstill, she is trying to focus on making music.

