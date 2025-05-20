Shikhar Pahadia reaches Cannes with a broken arm to support girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor at Homebound premiere This time, several Indian films have been selected to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. After Satyajit Ray's movie Aranyer Din Ratri, Homebound is going to premiere at Cannes.

New Delhi:

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's and Cannes veteran Neeraj Ghaywan's upcoming film Homebound will be screened at the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes this year. Karan Johar, along with Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, reached Cannes. The star cast of the film will also be present during the premiere of Homebound, the film written and directed by Neeraj, whose 2015 film Masaan was also screened at Cannes.

According to the Cannes website, Homebound is a story of two childhood friends (Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa) from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied.

Shikhar reached Cannes to support Janhvi

Shikhar Pahariya has an injury on his hand. Despite this, he has reached there to support his girlfriend, Janhvi. A photo of Shikhar Pahariya has surfaced from Cannes, in which he is seen posing with Khushi Kapoor, Orry and Karan Johar. While Karan is giving stylish poses in a pink suit in the rest of the photos, in one photo, he can be seen posing with Khushi and Shikhar in a blue casual outfit. Shikhar Pahariya is seen in white pants with a green T-shirt in the picture.

About Shikhar and Janhvi

Shikhar and Janhvi Kapoor have known each other since childhood. Not only this, both used to date years ago, but for unknown reasons they separated. However, now, once again, both are in a relationship. Even though Janhvi does not openly admit her relationship with Shikhar, but hanging out with him, partying and even wearing a pendant with his name proves that both of them are serious about each other.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films

Apart from Homebound, Janhvi Kapoor has many upcoming projects. She is working in a Tamil film with Ram Charan. She has Devara: Part 2 in her kitty. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the film Param Sundari with Siddharth Malhotra and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.

Also Read: Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal walk the red carpet, 'Aranyer Din Ratri' premieres on day 7