Sheer Qorma trailer: Divya Dutta, Swara Bhasker’s performance as homosexual couple will leave you thinking

Days after the release of Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the makers of Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta starrer Sheer Qorma dropped the first trailer leaving everyone amazed. The story of the film tries to break the taboos around same-sex relationships and depicts the hardships that a homosexual couple has to face in life. The two actresses play the role of lesbian lovers Sitara and Saira, respectively whose love is being denied by Saira’s mother, played by Shabana Azmi, in India. The trailer further shows during the course of time their struggles finally lead to their mother's acceptance.

Swara couldn't retain her happiness and shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, "SAY NO MORE!!! @sheerqorma.thefilm TRAILER OUT NOW!!!!!! LINK IN BIO - can’t deal!!!!! Woooohooooooo!!!!" Even Divya shared the same and wrote, "And it’s out!! Link is on bio!!"

In a previous interview, Divya while talking about the film said, "I have worked with him previously and I know what he has to offer. For me, this is not just a film. It’s a story about relationships – including this woman’s with her family and her partner, which is something that needs to be talked about amid all the taboo that exists in our society. I took up this role because I wanted to challenge myself as an actor and discover another side of me. I am in good hands, as I have Swara and Surekha ji as my co-actors, who are equally fabulous. I always wanted to share a screen with them. It is going to be lovely to bring in all the emotions of women who are in this and find a way to strike a balance in society."

A few days back a poster of the film featuring the two actresses was also released. Check it out:

The film is directed by Faraz Azmi Ansari who talking about the cast said, "Divya and Swara are two celebrated names in the industry and strong allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. It was an easy decision to approach them. In fact, when I started writing the film, I had Divya in my mind, and already saw her playing this role."

Looking at the trailer it seems that the film will be showcased during a film festival as it says, "Coming soon to film festival near you." It also stars former Bigg Boss contestant and writer Priya Malik. Watch Sheer Qorma trailer here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries