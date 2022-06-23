Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VAANIKAPOOR Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor aka Sona's first look poster unveiled after Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt

She will be seen playing the role of Sona in Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer

Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Shamshera' is set to release on July 22, 2022

Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor, who happens to be the female lead in Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer has finally left her fans surprised. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Bollywood actress has shared her first look poster from the film. Just yesterday the makers released the much-awaited teaser of the film that left the audience impressed. Before Vaani, the character poster of Dutt was unveiled. In the film, he will be seen playing the character of Daroga Shuddh Singh while Vaani will be seen as Sona. Ranbir and Vaani will be one of the fresh onscreen jodis of the industry and it will be exciting to see whether or not the same will be loved by the audience.

Coming back to Vaani's poster, it has a gold vibe to it as the actress was seen dressed up in traditional attire. Alongside the post, she wrote in the caption, "She is relentless and has a heart of gold. She is Sona! #ShamsheraTrailer Out Tomorrow. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Vaani while speaking about her role in the film said, "Sona has strong willpower, she’s confident, a go-getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities. She’s definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen. I’m amazing teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor - a powerhouse of talent. He’s truly a very special actor and my personal favourite."

A few hours back, the makers of Shamshera unveiled Sanjay's spine-chilling poster. The actor shared the same and wrote, "Meet Daroga Shuddh Singh. Watch him in #ShamsheraTrailer tomorrow! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you. #RanbirKapoor | @_vaanikapoor_ | @karanmalhotra21 | @yrf | #Shamshera22ndJuly."

Opening up about his character, Sanjay shared, "Shudh Singh is a character that you have never seen on screen. He is just pure evil. He is menacing, he is untrustworthy and he will go to any length to wreak havoc. I loved the fact that Karan Malhotra created a villain like this and he thought of me to play this role. He gave me a free hand to bring Shudh Singh to life and I hope people like my effort."

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Shamshera' is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022. The much-awaited trailer is all set to release on Friday.

Meanwhile, watch Shamshera Teaser here: