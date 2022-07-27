Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer sees big drop; theatres are empty

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GEMSOFBOLLYWOOD Shamshera

Shamshera Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor's historical drama released in theatres across India on July 22. In Karan Malhotra directorial, Ranbir essays the titular role but fails to pull audience to the theatres. The film has been sinking ever since its release. Shamshera embarked on its journey with an opening of Rs 10.25 crore on Day 1 and during the first weekend, it managed to collect a mere Rs 31 crore. After underperforming all weekend, the film began the week with a further 65 per cent drop in earnings.

Shamshera Box Office collection Day 5

Shamshera has failed to live up to the hype as the numbers are disappointing at the domestic box office, considering that Ranbir starrer released on over 4350 screens. According to Box Office India, "Shamshera had a big fall on Monday which was coming as the film hardly went up on Sunday and even films that do well fall 65% from Sunday and here it was bound to be more. The film fell around 75% from Friday in the bigger centres while mass pockets the fall was more around 65% but some of these do better on Monday and then fall on Tuesday."

"The collections on Monday are around 2.75-3 crore nett which takes the film to 34 crore nett and it will be a likely 40-41 crore nett week and limited business post the first week. There is Ek Villain 2 releasing this week and even if that was not releasing it would still be hardly make a difference to the collections of Shamshera as the film has not been liked," the report added. ALSO READ: Allu Arjun styles his floral shirt with hat for Trivikram Srinivas' shoot. See pics

About Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh in Shamshera. The story of the film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh. Shamshera also stars Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

It is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India.

