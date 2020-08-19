Image Source : PR Shakti Kapoor reminisces 40 years of Qurbani

A starry congregation of artists, magical music and an endearing script, Qurbani offered everything that a Bollywood fan craves for. The film that featured Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna and Zeenat Aman in lead roles also witness splendid performances from some of the finest actors in Bollywood like Amjad Khan, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani, Kader Khan, Jagdeep and a young Shakti Kapoor who has an interesting story behind how he ended up getting the role.

Qurbani is still adored by passionate Bollywood fans for several reasons, be it the on-screen presence of Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna, or be it chartbusters like ‘Laila’ and ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ aided by its compelling storyline, we all have our reasons to love the movie.

Shakti Kapoor a.k.a Vikram Singh from Qurbani undoubtedly has his reasons why Qurbani will always be special for him. Speaking to Sony MAX2 ahead of the telecast of Qurbani, Shakti Kapoor has expressed his gratitude towards the movie and its valuable contribution towards making him a successful actor.

"I still remember, during my struggling days, I was driving my 1961 Model Fiat on Bandra's Linking Road when a Mercedes in an attempt to overtake my car slightly damaged it. I was furious and got off the car to yell at the driver but instead I was left speechless because the man who was driving Mercedes was none other than Feroz Khan. All my anger vanished looking at him and instead of yelling at him, I started requesting him for a break as he was widely respected for the way he used to support young and upcoming actors. After that episode, I had a meeting with writer KK Shukla who informed me that there was a negative role for which he was pushing my name but the Director was keen on casting the boy who met with the accident in the afternoon. I remember that moment clearly, that joy in telling him that I am the same guy. The rest, as they say, is history. I am thankful for Feroz sir's faith in me, his guidance and all the love showered by my fans. My performance in the movie is considered as one of my finest till the date."

"I would like to urge all my fans to watch the movie whenever it is telecast on TV next. Qurbani was well ahead of its times and the splendid performances by the terrific cast, its mind-blowing music backed by some memorable scenes shot at some iconic locations will surely impress everyone who loves and respects cinema.

