Shakeela Trailer: Richa Chadha impresses with rags-to-riches story of the South Indian actress

Image Source : YOUTUBE/ZEEMUSICCOMPANY Richa Chadha impresses with rags-to-riches story in Shakeela

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is all set to play the role of the adult movie star Shakeela in her biopic. After the eye-catching posters, the makers on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film. It chronicles the rags-to-riches story of the South Indian actor who made it big in the industry. It shows how the young girl from a modest family is forced to become an adult star but never gives in to her circumstances.

The trailer opens with the news reports flashing ’90s adult star Silk Smitha’s untimely death by suicide. Then it shows the young years of Shakeela and how it establishes herself in showbiz. The trailer has some power-packed dialogues which make it more interesting. At one point, Shakeela's mother tells her, "iss shehr mein agar rehna hai toh mujhe sadak pe bikna hoga ya tujhe pardeh par."

Watch the Shakeela trailer here-

In the film, Richa Chadha pays the perfect ode to the South siren who ruled the roost in the 90s. Shakeela was a force to reckon with and her personality went beyond her erotic image. She was a figure of power and spunk at a time when actresses were treated as arm candies by superstars.

The film is all set to release in theaters this Christmas. Talking about the same, Richa had said, "I am happy that the film is releasing. Hopefully it will bring some laughter and entertainment into the lives of people and this depressing year will end on a happier note. Shakeela's story is unlike any other and yet it's universal. She is very well known down south and it will be interesting to see how it will be received here. She did rule the roost for many years, providing steady business to cinema halls in times of crisis. It was also great to reunite with Pankaj ji."

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen as a South Indian superstar Saleem in Shakeela. Talking about his character, he said, "I am playing a clean and flamboyantly dressed superstar named Saleem, who has the superstardom of a hero. He is either unpredictable or tries to do a performance of unpredictability. He is a superstar who acts on screen and off screen. I had fun."