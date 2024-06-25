Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput REVEALS she 'almost had a miscarriage' during her first pregnancy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput, wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor recently revealed that she 'almost' suffered a miscarriage during her first pregnancy. In an interview with Prakhar Gupta on his podcast, she said, “Not many people know, but it was my first pregnancy when I was pregnant with my daughter. And you are like, oh, I am 21-20, whatever… I am healthy, and I am like very fit and the prime of my life in terms of having kids. What worse can happen and I was on the edge of miscarriage in my fourth month. Came back, had sonography and the doctor tells me that lie down right now.”

She also revealed that she went under the observation for the next few months. Sharing about her experience, Mira added, “At the end of two and a half months, I wanted to get out from there, but couldn’t get off the bed, so Shahid spoke to my doctor and told him, ‘I will set up the home as a hospital, will put up the bed, and get everything, but let her be at home.’ Shahid could see my mental health was getting bad. Therefore, we both went back home, where our whole family surprised me. I got surprised and overwhelmed which resulted in getting contractions.”

Latest about Shahid Kapoor and Mira

Recently, Shahid and Mira became proud new owners of a swanky new luxury apartment in Mumbai’s plush Worli area. The new address accompanies a beautiful sea view that amounts to more than Rs 60 crore. According to reports, a stamp duty of Rs 1.75 crore was paid by the couple for the registration. As per IndexTap.com, the transaction was done on May 24.

