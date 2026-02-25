Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: Did you know he led a popular Indi-pop video and danced in two hit songs?

New Delhi:

Before becoming one of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, Shahid Kapoor started his journey with early struggles in the entertainment industry. Before making debut as a lead actor, Shahid got the opportunity to feature as background dancer in two superhit songs including Taal's 'Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye' and Dil To Pagal Hai's 'Le Gayi'.

Not only this, Shahid featured as the lead in the iconic 1999 Indi-pop music video for 'Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra' by the band Aryans. On his 45th birthday, let's take a look at how Shahid built his on-screen presence long before making his Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk.

Shahid Kapoor as leading man in an Indi-pop song

Shahid Kapoor also starred in the music video of the superhit song Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra, sung by Jai Walia with music by The Aryans and Lalit Sen. The video features a young Shahid Kapoor alongside Hrishitaa Bhatt in a charming love story. Directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao spotted him at Shiamak Davar’s dance academy and gave him this first major role before his acting career began.

Shahid featured as background dancers in two superhit songs

For the unversed, the O'Romeo actor Shahid Kapoor began his journey by joining Shiamak Davar's dance academy. Later, he became a trainer and even had the chance to join Shiamak Davar's dance troupe. Over time, he appeared as a background dancer in Bollywood songs such as Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye from the movie Taal, which featured Aishwarya Rai and was sung by Asha Bhosle, Aditya Narayan, and Richa Sharma.

He also danced in Dil To Pagal Hai's song Le Gayi, which featured Karisma Kapoor. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan.

Shahid Kapoor's work front

The 45-year-old actor Shahid Kapoor was recently featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama, O'Romeo alongside Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and others. He will be next seen in Farzi Season 2. Shahid is also part of Cocktail 2 which features Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon.

