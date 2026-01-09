Shahid Kapoor unveils first poster from Vishal Bhardwaj’s film, reveals title O Romeo | See here Shahid Kapoor unveiled the first look poster from Vishal Bhardwaj's film on January 9, 2026. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani in the key roles.

New Delhi:

The makers unveiled the first-look poster of Shahid Kapoor from his upcoming film, O Romeo, on Friday, January 9, 2026. Sharing the poster, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Romeo O Romeo where art thou O’ROMEO! (sic)." Along with the poster, he also announced the trailer release date. The trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj’s film is set to be released on January 10, 2026.

Shahid Kapoor's first poster from O Romeo is out

In the first-look poster, Shahid Kapoor is seen screaming with his mouth wide open. His face, neck, and hands are covered in blood, with visible cuts and bruises. He is wearing a dark, partially unbuttoned shirt along with a belt, rings, bracelets, and a chain necklace, giving him a very intense look. Take a look:

Internet reacts to Shahid Kapoor's look from O Romeo

Since it was unveiled, social media users have quickly reacted to the poster and praised Shahid Kapoor’s look. One user wrote, "The Tatto, The Neckchain, The Anger, The Physco Smile, The Aggressive Hand, The Blood Stains The Whole 1st Look, and make me so restless about your role in the movie This is gonna be Epic SIR (sic)." Another added, "Another Blockbuster on it's way (sic)."

O Romeo release date

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film O Romeo will hit the big screens on February 13, 2026, a day before Valentine's Day. The film is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala.

This is a developing story.