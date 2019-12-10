Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor to start shooting for Jersey soon despite ill health

Despite being unwell, actor Shahid Kapoor will start shooting for his next project "Jersey" on December 13. Shahid has been under the weather for a while, and his doctor has advised him to put hold on all work commitments and take bed rest.

"Shahid is a thorough professional and a man of his words. Therefore, even though the doctor had advised him bed rest, he tried to fulfill his commitments for a recent award ceremony to the best ability. Now, keeping his health in mind, the shoot of 'Jersey' will start a week later, on December 13," said a source.

Shooting was scheduled to start last week.

"Jersey" is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

The Hindi version also features Mrunal Thakur, and is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

Gill said: "Shahid has a very professional approach towards work and he has always given his best. However, he recently fell extremely ill, and his health is of utmost importance to us. Therefore for him to recover fully we decided to delay the film's shoot by a week and now will start on December 13."

