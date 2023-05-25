Shahid Kapoor to play police officer in action thriller by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor to play a police officer in an upcoming action movie

Shahid Kapoor has been winning hearts for his role in the upcoming movie Bloody Daddy. the trailer of the same dropped on YouTube on Wednesday and is being liked by the fans a lot. Shahid is also seen in a killer avatar in the trailer that fans are wanting more from him. Looks like the actor has granted their wishes. Shahid Kapoor will be seen leading an action thriller film directed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, who is known for blockbusters like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'.

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and shared the announcement with the fans. The plot of the film follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Talking about the film, Shahid said: "It's rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. Rosshan Andrrews is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular. We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind. I can't wait to bring this exhilarating, entertaining and thrilling story to the masses."

The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. Director Rosshan Andrrews said: "I am thrilled to make my Bollywood debut with this gripping story and work with such an incredible team of professionals. As a director, I aim to create an immersive cinematic experience that leaves audiences awed. I believe that this project has all the necessary elements to achieve that goal."

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur is confident that it has all the elements that make an incredible film. He said: "With two incredibly gifted artistes like Shahid and Rosshan coming together to bring to life a truly unique screenplay, I'm confident that we will deliver a film that will leave audiences mesmerised. Together with our partners Zee Studios, we eagerly look forward to presenting a spellbinding cinematic experience."

The film is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2023 and will release in 2024.

