Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter leave for family getaway; brothers get spotted at airport

Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 release Ishq Vishk and has never looked back since then. The actor has carved his place as one of the finest actors in the industry. Not many people know that Ishaan Khatter's Bollywood debut was not Beyond The Clouds, but rather the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! The actor portrayed his real-life brother, Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother, in the film. Ishaan has displayed different facets of his versatility with each film. The duo never fails to captivate people with their bromance and often head out for various vacations together.

Recently, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off on a vacation to an undisclosed location. The brothers looked extremely stylish in their airport looks. Shahid wore ripped blue denim that he layered with a denim shirt over a white T-shirt. He also donned a brown cap, black sunglasses, and carried a black backpack over one shoulder. The actor complemented his appearance with white shoes and a chain around his neck. Ishaan, on the other hand, looked sharp in his blue ripped jeans, white funky shoes, and olive green tee. He, too, was sporting a black backpack and black sunglasses. The duo hugged each other as they met at the airport, and it was a sight to watch.

The brothers have previously jetted on various trips together. Earlier this year, they went on a biking trip to Europe with their friends. The duo was accompanied by Kunal Kemmu and the trio had a blast in Europe. They shared several glimpses from their vacation on social media.

Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter's upcoming movies

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's intense action entertainer. This will mark his first collaboration with the director. He will also soon make his OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming, untitled venture.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter has a slew of films lined up. The actor is all set to star in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is scheduled for release on November 4. Also, he will star in Pippa alongside Mrunal Thakur, which is slated for release on December 2. Apart from this, reportedly, the actor is also roped in for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa as a male lead alongside Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif.

