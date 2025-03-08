Shahid Kapoor hugs Kareena Kapoor Khan at IIFA Awards, video goes viral | WATCH For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were in a relationship for several years before parting ways in 2006. The duo broke up before Jab We Met release.

Bollywood fans were in for a massive treat at the IIFA 2025 press conference in Jaipur, where former couple Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor shared a touching moment. The two exes, who once set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Jab We Met, were spotted warmly embracing each other and having an animated conversation as others looked on. The sight left fans ecstatic, with many taking to social media to express their surprise at the cordial interaction, years after their much-publicised split.

The reunion of the beloved Geet and Aditya (their iconic characters from Jab We Met) had fans reminiscing about their on-screen romance. “Finally acting like mature individuals,” wrote one fan, while another exclaimed, “Miracle! Happy to see this.” The viral video of the duo’s hug had fans in a frenzy, many commenting in disbelief, “Can’t believe my eyes” and “Jab We Met Again!”

At the event, which was attended by a host of Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, and Madhuri Dixit, Shahid and Kareena were seen interacting as if time had stood still. Kareena, who was also seen hugging Karan Johar, seemed at ease as she shared a brief chat with her ex, a moment that only added to the buzz on social media.

In an old interview, Kareena revealed that it was Shahid who encouraged her to take up the role of Geet in Jab We Met, a film that turned out to be a massive hit. Despite their breakup before the film's release, the duo went on to achieve individual success, with Kareena marrying Saif Ali Khan and Shahid tying the knot with Mira Rajput.

This heartwarming reunion comes just ahead of IIFA's grand finale, set to honor Indian cinema’s rich legacy. As fans eagerly await Kareena’s performance and tribute to her grandfather, Raj Kapoor, the stars seem to have buried the past and moved forward—showing that even in Bollywood, time heals old wounds.