Shah Rukh Khan shares Sanjay Mishra's Kaamyaab trailer, says 'koi role extra nahi hota'

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment next production venture Kaamyaab, which stars Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles, is receiving all the love from fans across social media. The trailer of the film is out now. Kaamyaab tells the story of the struggles of character actors. In the film, an actor, who starts his Bollywood journey as an extra, goes on to become a successful actor. Sanjay Mishra plays the lead role and draws a similarity between himself and the character he plays in the film.

SRK took to Twitter to share Kaamyaab trailer and wrote, "Koi role extra nahi hota. Artist extraordinary hona chahiye. Fir banti hai picture Kaamyaab! #KaamyaabTrailer starring @imsanjaimishra & #DeepakDobriyal. In cinemas 6th March".

Watch Sanjay Mishra's Kaamyaab trailer here:

As soon as the trailer hit the internet, there was complete buzz everywhere. #KaamyaabTrailer is now trending on Twitter with over 3000 tweets within no time.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently waiting for an apt script to return to the big screen. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma played pivotal roles in the film, which tanked at the box office.

Kaamyaab is releasing on March 6.

