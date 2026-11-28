Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about the reason behind his decision to embrace his age on screen in his upcoming film King. The actor said that working with much younger actresses eventually made him reconsider the kind of romantic roles he was playing. Speaking at a Meta event in Mumbai on Friday, where he was joined by filmmaker Karan Johar, Shah Rukh explained that he wanted to play characters closer to his real age and be a hero in his 60s.

Shah Rukh Khan recalls an awkward moment on set

Recalling an incident from an unnamed film, Shah Rukh described how he was delivering a romantic dialogue to a younger co-star when the age difference suddenly struck him. He said he was telling the actress how much he loved her and how he wanted to get lost in her eyes. But he then found himself asking her whether she had finished her mathematics homework for the next day.

The actor said the experience made him think differently about his on-screen image. “So, with the age difference between me, and the girls I was acting with, I started feeling I should play my age, which is 61 now. And be as cool as a 61-year-old can be,” he said.

Shah Rukh did not reveal the name of the film, its director or the actress involved in the incident. Karan Johar, however, was aware of the project, the actor indicated while recounting the story.

Why Shah Rukh Khan chose the grey-haired look in King

The actor also spoke about his long-standing desire to be a hero, recalling that he did not consider himself particularly good-looking when he first entered the film industry. Getting the opportunity to play a leading man, he said, was something he had always valued.

With King, Shah Rukh appears in a grey-haired look, reflecting his decision to play his age. He said he wanted audiences, particularly younger viewers, to find his dialogues and screen presence relevant even without him trying to appear younger. He also referred to his daughter Suhana Khan being part of the film, saying he wanted girls to see him as the kind of father they would want.

“I just wanted to be a hero at 60 and play my age,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan's King to release in December

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also marks Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut. The film features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma.

Kareena Kapoor also features in the film’s song Daddy Cool, which was released on Friday. King is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026.

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