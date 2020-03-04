Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Mishra’s warm hug steals the show at Kaamyaab screening. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Kaamyaab actor Sanjay Mishra shared a warm hug at the screening

On Tuesday, a special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming presentation Kaamyaab was held in Mumbai. SRK's wife Gauri Khan who is also the co-producer of the project marked her presence at the event. Many other Bollywood celebrities including, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Chitrangada Singh, Mithila Palkar, Manav Kaul, Elli Avrram, Anjana Sukhani and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam were spotted at the screening.

However, the highlight of the event was a warm hug between the lead actor Sanjay Mishra and Shah Rukh Khan. Being the superstar, he is SRK looked dashing in his casual look for the evening. He was seen posing with Kaamyaab team and meeting everyone with warmth.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Mishra

Directed Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film is a story of an 'extra' character actor (Sanjay Mishra) who has featured in several Hindi films and now wants to make a comeback and achieve the feat of 500 roles as a character actor. The project has been backed by Shah Rukh Khan's home production Red Chillies and set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.

Kaamyaab screening

Shah Rukh Khan's production house is also producing Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas.

While producer SRK is churning projects after projects we are yet to hear anything about his next project as an actor. There have been reports that he could feature in Rajkumar Hirani's next film or could be seen working with director Atlee Kumar, but nothing is final yet. A few days back director Raj & DK revealed that Shah Rukh was left impressed with their story idea. However, we are yet to hear the final word from King Khan

Whatever it is, Shah Rukh Khan's fans can't wait to see their favourite actor back on screen. He was last in Anand L. Rai's Zero that hit the theatres in December 2018.