Shah Rukh Khan shares lockdown-theme song Sab Sahi Ho Jayega with adorable guest appearance by AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan performs on a song with son AbRam

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has turned into a singer and we aren't amazed. Because, is there anything King Khan can't do. Participating in the I for India online concert, SRK belted out a lockdown themed song 'Sab sahi ho jaayega'. The superstar looked dashing as he crooned the song composed by Badshah and written by Sainee Raj. However, it was his son AbRam who stole the thunder with his adorable gues appearance."Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @badboyshah and @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. thank u Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. ‬Ab bhai, lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’‬Par sab sahi ho jaayega!‬," he wrote in the caption.

From matching steps together to flipping their hair, the father-son camaraderie has completely won hearts of netizens.

SRK sing: "Shows dekh dekh kar thak chuka hu, Bela ciao Bela ciao ga ke pak chuka hu, Aankhein khuli par dimag so jayeaga, Sun na yaar, sab sahi ho jayega". This special muscial performance was held to support the frontline workers, who are working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the song, the actor took a dig at himself as a singer and sang the perils of living under the lockdown. However, the song ended on a positive note saying that soon everything will be back to normal.

Shah Rukh Khan's song got heartwarming reactions from his fans and film industry friends. "The song that feels like a warm hug!," commented Richa Chadha. "This is the cutest thing ever Spreading smiles and happiness always," wrote Bipasha Basu.

For the unversed, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit Nene among others turned signers for a digital concert to raise funds for the frontliners working round-the-clock to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Facebook collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment industry and Hollywood stars like Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Sophie Turner to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, 'I For India' on Sunday.

