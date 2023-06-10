Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to be released in Russia and CIS countries on July 13

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster spy movie "Pathaan" will be released in 3000 plus screens across Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The movie, which hit Indian theatres on January 25, is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. It has earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office. "@yrf’s historic blockbuster #Pathaan creates another record - gets widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia & CIS! It will be released on July 13 in this region across 3000+ screens," the press note read.

CIS countries include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Pathaan hit the Bangladeshi screens on May 12. It is indeed a big achievement for team Pathaan as it is the first Hindi movie released post 1971 when the country was created. Yash Raj Films’ issued a statement expressing, "Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh!”

It further added, "Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has a tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK and Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory."

“Pathaan”, a mega comeback vehicle for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, is an important step in YRF’s spy franchise where characters from different films will cross paths at some point. The film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for his second big release of the year. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara. The movie will hit the theatres on 7th September.

